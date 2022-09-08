1.3.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9457405 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Salvage Error Fixed!

Due to several players on Android being unable to play due to a salvage error causing the game to lock, we temporarily removed the Overflowing Vault error message.

A fix has now been released so we will be turning the Overflowing Vault error message back on at Daily Reset Tuesday 13th September 00:00 UTC

However!

We will also be adding additional vault space when this change goes live.

Quality of Life

Gameplay

Autoplay would do nothing if there are no moves currently available, as the AI would not forcefully end the turn. It will now End Turn if there are no moves available.

UI

Info pop ups are now available for Gear, Minions and Spells in Reward menus

Added Gear Type to inventory filter

Battles tab in the Archive now displays Ancient Coin reward amounts with the daily cap considered

Minion Spell icons in the versus panel will now display their spell tool tips

Salvage warning is no longer shown when salvaging a single item

The filter button to the side of gear popups by default will filter to gear of that type

Updated quick rarity selection buttons in the Mass Salvage menu to better match new rarity display

Added Gear Score display to Follower Side Quests

Mass Salvage button added back in

Rarity color tinge added behind the level display on gear, spells and minions, to help reinforce their rarities. Please note, we will be doing another pass on making spell rarities clearer in the next major update.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Ancient Coins earned via loot tickets do NOT count against the daily cap of 30 coins (Fixed via server fix - 05/07/22)

Using the text filter in the Tavern > Minion Vault would not filter the results.

Fixed ‘Requirements Invalid’ error when canceling a mission

UI

Dreamhold Pledge and Dreamhold Walkers descriptions mismatched

Spell tooltips not appearing when an effect was playing over the top of the spells

Mass Salvaging Minions wasn’t updating the display

Loadout dropdowns are not working in various game menus

Fixed header bar being visible in the swap hero menu when opening it from the quest pass or shop.

At times when returning to the anchor menu, the chat icon can incorrectly show a pip indicating 9 new messages, even if there aren't any

Fixed issue where minion sprites would disappear in the season shop

'Take Me There' button on Overflowing Vault was inactive

Debug Performance information should no longer be displayed

Overlapping ? icon in Skirmish UI

Fixed incorrect frame used in the Gear Set Details menu

Fixed Minion spells not showing anything when tapped/clicked

Moved Tourney Reward pip to the left side of the tile so it no longer overlaps info button

Fixed Minion stat display in the Tavern menu using incorrect backgrounds

Fixed debug text in Tavern > Minions > Mass Salvage menu

Fixed salvaging in the inventory when owning a larger amount of items causing a soft lock on low-end Android devices

Visual

Minion Spell display in the Tavern now match the new spell icons

Android performance improvements

Removed ‘\’ characters from various lines throughout the game in non-english languages.

Other

Fixed PvP environments not being unloaded after a battle

Join Kingdom notification now won’t appear until level 10

Known Issues