Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.4 Update

Update to Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.4 is complete.
-
Improvement of operating guides throughout the tutorial
-
Display text better when the number of baits is zero
Thank you for enjoying the game.
Let's have fun fishing time today!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update to Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.4 is complete.
Improvement of operating guides throughout the tutorial
Display text better when the number of baits is zero
Thank you for enjoying the game.
Let's have fun fishing time today!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update