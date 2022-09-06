 Skip to content

Fantasy Fishing Town update for 6 September 2022

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.4 Update

Update to Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.4 is complete.

  • Improvement of operating guides throughout the tutorial

  • Display text better when the number of baits is zero

Thank you for enjoying the game.

Let's have fun fishing time today!

