A giant thank you to everyone who came and played Riposte! at The Seattle Indies Expo 2022!! It was wonderful to see so many people playing in-person.

The feedback was great and much appreciated, we even found a previously unseen bug!

Cheers!

-Aaron

PATCH NOTES

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug where the Parrying Dagger could get stuck while parrying.

BALANCE CHANGES: