A giant thank you to everyone who came and played Riposte! at The Seattle Indies Expo 2022!! It was wonderful to see so many people playing in-person.
The feedback was great and much appreciated, we even found a previously unseen bug!
Cheers!
-Aaron
PATCH NOTES
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where the Parrying Dagger could get stuck while parrying.
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Kite Shield ability cooldown increased from 2s to 2.5s.
- Kite Shield max distance from character increased from 4.4 to 4.5.
- Kite Shield deflection times increased by 10%.
- Parrying Dagger ability cooldown increased from 1.5s to 2s.
- Parry Dagger ability lock up time decreased from 1.25s to 1s.