Riposte! update for 6 September 2022

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9457320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A giant thank you to everyone who came and played Riposte! at The Seattle Indies Expo 2022!! It was wonderful to see so many people playing in-person.

The feedback was great and much appreciated, we even found a previously unseen bug!

Cheers!
-Aaron

PATCH NOTES

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where the Parrying Dagger could get stuck while parrying.

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • Kite Shield ability cooldown increased from 2s to 2.5s.
  • Kite Shield max distance from character increased from 4.4 to 4.5.
  • Kite Shield deflection times increased by 10%.
  • Parrying Dagger ability cooldown increased from 1.5s to 2s.
  • Parry Dagger ability lock up time decreased from 1.25s to 1s.
