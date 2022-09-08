Early Access v0.9.2 update

Add Achievement system.

Add The icon for display which hand. (Color blind friendly)

Add New Card - Ground Slam

Add New Accessory - Throw Bracer

Add New localization Japanese.

Update Unique start deck for classes

Update unlock rule change for Hardcore Mode.

Update the price of 'ADD POWER MOVES' change from 200 to 150.

Update the default FPS 30 to 60.

Update balance the enemys setting of the Royal Arena

Update Mind's Eye, update the description.

Update Turtle Charm, increase value from 2 to 3.

Update Final Blow, increase general value from 2 to 4.

Update Rope Hook, decrease cost from 1 to 0.

Update Unlocked Mind, decrease value from 1 to 0. Unlocked Mind+, Add Retain.

Update Battle Stance, Increase value.

Update Event, Training Room, changed the content of options.

Update Wind Bracer, Decrease value from 5 to 4.

Fixed kill the spider queen and win the game with be snagged, but it will be snagged to next fight forever.

Fixed the description of 'Hellfire' issue.

Fixed the hotkey of reload conflict the hotkey of power move.