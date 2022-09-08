Early Access v0.9.2 update

※The English localization is temp by translated by myself, the completely version will be update late because the English translator is too busy, Sorry for that.※
-
Add Achievement system.
-
Add The icon for display which hand. (Color blind friendly)
-
Add New Card - Ground Slam
-
Add New Accessory - Throw Bracer
-
Add New localization Japanese.
-
Update Unique start deck for classes
-
Update unlock rule change for Hardcore Mode.
-
Update the price of 'ADD POWER MOVES' change from 200 to 150.
-
Update the default FPS 30 to 60.
-
Update balance the enemys setting of the Royal Arena
-
Update Mind's Eye, update the description.
-
Update Turtle Charm, increase value from 2 to 3.
-
Update Final Blow, increase general value from 2 to 4.
-
Update Rope Hook, decrease cost from 1 to 0.
-
Update Unlocked Mind, decrease value from 1 to 0. Unlocked Mind+, Add Retain.
-
Update Battle Stance, Increase value.
-
Update Event, Training Room, changed the content of options.
-
Update Wind Bracer, Decrease value from 5 to 4.
-
Fixed kill the spider queen and win the game with be snagged, but it will be snagged to next fight forever.
-
Fixed the description of 'Hellfire' issue.
-
Fixed the hotkey of reload conflict the hotkey of power move.
-
Fixed the giftbox from a killed Jack no stop other Jack slam to player.
Changed files in this update