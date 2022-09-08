 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 8 September 2022

Early Access v0.9.2 update

Patchnotes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
※The English localization is temp by translated by myself, the completely version will be update late because the English translator is too busy, Sorry for that.※

  • Add Achievement system.

  • Add The icon for display which hand. (Color blind friendly)

  • Add New Card - Ground Slam

  • Add New Accessory - Throw Bracer

  • Add New localization Japanese.

  • Update Unique start deck for classes

  • Update unlock rule change for Hardcore Mode.

  • Update the price of 'ADD POWER MOVES' change from 200 to 150.

  • Update the default FPS 30 to 60.

  • Update balance the enemys setting of the Royal Arena

  • Update Mind's Eye, update the description.

  • Update Turtle Charm, increase value from 2 to 3.

  • Update Final Blow, increase general value from 2 to 4.

  • Update Rope Hook, decrease cost from 1 to 0.

  • Update Unlocked Mind, decrease value from 1 to 0. Unlocked Mind+, Add Retain.

  • Update Battle Stance, Increase value.

  • Update Event, Training Room, changed the content of options.

  • Update Wind Bracer, Decrease value from 5 to 4.

  • Fixed kill the spider queen and win the game with be snagged, but it will be snagged to next fight forever.

  • Fixed the description of 'Hellfire' issue.

  • Fixed the hotkey of reload conflict the hotkey of power move.

  • Fixed the giftbox from a killed Jack no stop other Jack slam to player.

