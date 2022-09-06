 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 6 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.05

Beta Update 2022.09.05

Build 9457187

  • Added a partially-completed Simplified Chinese translation.
  • When a player leaves a multiplayer game for any reason and the game is saved afterwards, that saved game can now be loaded and the player's original ships will be returned to them. (This is NOT supported on saves made prior to this update.)
  • Possible fix for freezes on Linux and certain CPUs.
  • Fixed crash when plotting course on the galaxy map with multiple ships selected if one ship's name contains an ampersand (&) character.
  • Fixed crash in multiplayer when using the select tool to manipulate an object at the same time it is deleted by another player.
  • Fixed crash in multiplayer when some stations come into sight range.
  • Fixed multiplayer desyncs caused by approaching multiple NPCs of the same faction where at least one of the NPCs has a sensor array and at least one doesn't, such as when approaching faction/pirate stations.
  • When playing multiplayer, a ruleshash.gz file will now be created in the Logs folder. This will help debug why some people can't join multiplayer games due to alleged incompatibility.

