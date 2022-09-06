This small update patch 1.08 addresses the screen resolution reset when selecting the options menu. Resolution settings will also be saved during app reloads.
Curse of Black Bone update for 6 September 2022
Curse of Black Bone Update Patch 1.08 - resolution options
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update