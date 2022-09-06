 Skip to content

Curse of Black Bone update for 6 September 2022

Curse of Black Bone Update Patch 1.08 - resolution options

Patch 1.08 - Build 9457080

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update patch 1.08 addresses the screen resolution reset when selecting the options menu. Resolution settings will also be saved during app reloads.

