Territory update for 6 September 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.11.2 – Default Branch – More Fixes

Territory – Alpha 4.11.2 – Default Branch – More Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Feathers and scrap spawns fixed (let me know if you have trouble finding them but they spawn around the player, they are not throughout the world
  • Backpack grid spaces fixed
  • Arrow feather model fixed
  • Death marker fixed

