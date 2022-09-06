Territory – Alpha 4.11.2 – Default Branch – More Fixes

Fixed
- Feathers and scrap spawns fixed (let me know if you have trouble finding them but they spawn around the player, they are not throughout the world
- Backpack grid spaces fixed
- Arrow feather model fixed
- Death marker fixed
