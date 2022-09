Share · View all patches · Build 9457004 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 01:39:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added:

An adjustable delay has been added to logging (see Settings/Logging). This can make it easier to follow the updates to the log. The default is no delay.

Changed:

The "Question Aborted" log message will now show up under less circumstances.

Fixed:

Geographic item names were missing from the map.

A crash when opening a Trapped Chest during the Goblins Nest quest (Adventurer's Companion).