Lawless Lands update for 6 September 2022

9/5/22 Lawless Lands Update 2.4.7

Hey, Volunteers!

I had a report earlier today about an issue with the "Deadly Deal" side quest having a hang up, so here is a patch to remedy that. As always, support for issues like this will continue as long as I can manage it. So, if you encounter any other problems, just let me know.

Update 2.4.7 Change Log:

-Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where "Deadly Deal Pt2" could get stuck in a certain section of the quest

-Changes:

  • Further optimized a system for off-screen event handling (Should help with performance)

NOTE: These changes do NOT require a new game. Carry on the good fight with your current characters and keep on fighting for Crossia!

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

