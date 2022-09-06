9/5/22 Lawless Lands Update 2.4.7

Lawless Lands
Hey, Volunteers!
I had a report earlier today about an issue with the "Deadly Deal" side quest having a hang up, so here is a patch to remedy that. As always, support for issues like this will continue as long as I can manage it. So, if you encounter any other problems, just let me know.
Update 2.4.7 Change Log:
-Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where "Deadly Deal Pt2" could get stuck in a certain section of the quest
-Changes:
- Further optimized a system for off-screen event handling (Should help with performance)
NOTE: These changes do NOT require a new game. Carry on the good fight with your current characters and keep on fighting for Crossia!
That's all for now!
Enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
