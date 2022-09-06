 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 6 September 2022

Version 1.1.5: New "Rogue" Game mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  • Added a new "Rogue" game mode that quickly cycles between 5 randomly picked levels in each area of the single-player campaign. Beating a level will immediately move you onto the next level for nonstop gameplay!

  • Removed "Random" game mode (replaced by "Rogue")

  • Renamed "Normal" game mode to "Campaign".

  • "Speedrun" has been removed and split between "Campaign" and "Rogue"

  • "Campaign" now has a Hardcore switch that activates Speedrun's previous difficulty increase. However, it is no longer possible to speedrun the Campaign.

  • Speedrunning is now only available as a switch for the new "Rogue" game mode.

  • Updated Title Scene Visuals.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where failsafes in the Campaign would be used twice and potentially drop below 0.

