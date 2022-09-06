Version 1.1.5: New "Rogue" Game mode

Added a new "Rogue" game mode that quickly cycles between 5 randomly picked levels in each area of the single-player campaign. Beating a level will immediately move you onto the next level for nonstop gameplay!

Removed "Random" game mode (replaced by "Rogue")

Renamed "Normal" game mode to "Campaign".

"Speedrun" has been removed and split between "Campaign" and "Rogue"

"Campaign" now has a Hardcore switch that activates Speedrun's previous difficulty increase. However, it is no longer possible to speedrun the Campaign.

Speedrunning is now only available as a switch for the new "Rogue" game mode.