Version 1.1.5: New "Rogue" Game mode

What's new?
-
Added a new "Rogue" game mode that quickly cycles between 5 randomly picked levels in each area of the single-player campaign. Beating a level will immediately move you onto the next level for nonstop gameplay!
-
Removed "Random" game mode (replaced by "Rogue")
-
Renamed "Normal" game mode to "Campaign".
-
"Speedrun" has been removed and split between "Campaign" and "Rogue"
-
"Campaign" now has a Hardcore switch that activates Speedrun's previous difficulty increase. However, it is no longer possible to speedrun the Campaign.
-
Speedrunning is now only available as a switch for the new "Rogue" game mode.
-
Updated Title Scene Visuals.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where failsafes in the Campaign would be used twice and potentially drop below 0.
Changed files in this update