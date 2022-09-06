 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 6 September 2022

Update V0.24-1:

Build 9456706

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New: Setting 'close on clicking outside feature' which can disable this functionality that was introduced in the last patch (and by default (close on clicking outside feature' can still click the Restart button but i can't add everything that is on the UI sadly it wasn't done properly and reworking this would mean that we rework absolutely every background & game element that we can interact with).

  • New: Setting 'Add Larva popup' to disable having the Larva popup appearing when you want to spend more than 50% of you input.

  • New: Hold the Top Whack button when you have the Auto to trigger it (removing the needs to go into the feature to do it).

  • Change: Infinite Challenge (Classes Path) reward increased from 10% to 15% (the 2 that give 5% remain on the same %).

