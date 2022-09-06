-
New: Setting 'close on clicking outside feature' which can disable this functionality that was introduced in the last patch (and by default (close on clicking outside feature' can still click the Restart button but i can't add everything that is on the UI sadly it wasn't done properly and reworking this would mean that we rework absolutely every background & game element that we can interact with).
-
New: Setting 'Add Larva popup' to disable having the Larva popup appearing when you want to spend more than 50% of you input.
-
New: Hold the Top Whack button when you have the Auto to trigger it (removing the needs to go into the feature to do it).
-
Change: Infinite Challenge (Classes Path) reward increased from 10% to 15% (the 2 that give 5% remain on the same %).
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 6 September 2022
Update V0.24-1:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update