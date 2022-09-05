New Details, Controls, Fixes etc.

Default controls have now been set to WSAD setup. You can now skip the intro dungeon boat ride. Only after the story text has been displayed. Equipped items now remain equipped if you exit the game and return. Based on save data when first saving upon entering a new dungeon. Previously they only remained equipped from dungeon to dungeon during play. Added a lot more detail to various dungeons. Foliage throughout some of the levels now have wind animation so they appear more lively. (grass, weeds, etc.) Added audio cue when opening the Map Screen. Fixed newly obtained weapon exploit. Fixed an enemy not displaying the proper weakness damage.

The Demo has also been updated to reflect some of these changes. Regarding saved equipment data, if you have already started a game, since this is newly implemented code, that equipment data won't exist in your current save data and will begin working when you reach a new dungeon or if you're starting a new game.