New Details, Controls, Fixes etc.

- Default controls have now been set to WSAD setup.
- You can now skip the intro dungeon boat ride. Only after the story text has been displayed.
- Equipped items now remain equipped if you exit the game and return. Based on save data when first saving upon entering a new dungeon. Previously they only remained equipped from dungeon to dungeon during play.
- Added a lot more detail to various dungeons.
- Foliage throughout some of the levels now have wind animation so they appear more lively. (grass, weeds, etc.)
- Added audio cue when opening the Map Screen.
- Fixed newly obtained weapon exploit.
- Fixed an enemy not displaying the proper weakness damage.
The Demo has also been updated to reflect some of these changes. Regarding saved equipment data, if you have already started a game, since this is newly implemented code, that equipment data won't exist in your current save data and will begin working when you reach a new dungeon or if you're starting a new game.
Changed files in this update