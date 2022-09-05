Content Update 0.2.2

Greetings survivor,

A new update hits the ground, with some brand new stuff besides massive fixes & game balances. Apparently the zombie outbreak was not rough as the bug outbreak on the blighted island! If you have any issues or questions regarding this or any previous patch, don't hesitate to drop down a comment. We heavily recommend creating new saves, since the update 0.2.2 changed heavily the save system. Thank you for the great feedback!

New Content:

_* Added Buildable: Crafting Table

Added Buildable: Forge

Added Buildable: Stone Fence

Added Buildable: Bed

Added Buildable: Metal Storage Crate

Added Buildable: Tent

Added Craftable: Stone Pickaxe

Added Craftable: Bone Knife

Added Craftable: Bone Club

Added Craftable: Steel Axe

Added Craftable: Steel Pickaxe

Added Craftable: Leather Boots

Added Item: Snack Bar

Added Item: Soda Can

Added Item: Medkit

Added Item: Duct Tape

Added Item: Batteries

Added Item: Fly Amanita

Added Item: Bones

Added Item: Iron Ingot

Added Item: Iron Ore

Added Mechanic: Mining

Added AI: Fox

Added AI: Wolves

Added AI: Survivor

Added SFX: 4 New Theme Ambience Soundtracks

Added New hidden Point-of-Interest

Added New hidden Firearm

Added Steam Cloud saves_

Fixes & Improvements:

_* Improved Treasure Chest Model & Loot tables

Improved Spear & Bow projectile velocity

Improved AI pathing (less tree hugging)

Improved Save System savetime (takes longer to save the higher the resolution is)

Fixed cursor getting stuck when spamming craftables

Fixed Health Bar getting stuck after healing full

Fixed infinite sticks glitch from pickup

Fixed Character getting stuck in crouch animation after sliding

Fixed Gatherable Health Indicator on various material sources

Fixed Buildables not being saved properly (ec. Custom building!)

Fixed Some Premade Buildables missing a door

Fixed Storage crate causing audio issues

Fixed main menu not receiving input

Fixed Player respawning into beds & sleeping bags

Fixed various buildable socketing issues

Fixed bullets counting as fuel type

Fixed Campfires granting negative tempature once lit

Fixed Sun dissappearing from loaded games (previous saves)

Fixed multiple wrong surface sounds on various buildables

Fixed rocks falling trough terrain once dropped

Fixed trees sometimes exploding

Fixed Zombie damage causing too high critical damage_

Balances & Changes:

_* Balanced AI Damage / Health slightly

Balanced Player Carry Capacity

Balanced Deer Loot Tables

Balanced Player Stamina Pool

Balanced Player Death Penalty

Balanced Axe gathering distance

Balanced Handcrafting recipies

Balanced various crafting recipies to be less tedious

Balanced Player Start Loadout

Optimized AI spawning (less aggressive)

Optimized Resource spawns on wilderness

Optimized Animal sounds (Less deer screaming..)

Optimized UI Layout

Added .NET frameworks to prepare future Co-op Update_

Notes:

The upcoming 0.2.3 will focus heavily on improving the sandbox elements of The Blight, allowing players to gather every tree or plant type in the game. The Co-op mode is undergoing heavy testing, but is predicted to launch in a close future.

Stay safe.