v0.64 patch notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused when an event tried to find the stats of a non-existent monster girl
- Adjusted hair 16 portrait to work with neko ears
- Fixed a crash that could occur if you took damage outside of battle while holding a taser
- Fixed a crash caused by green statue
- Red stone now generates the correct number of orbs
- Fixed enemy gray and yellow overflow showing triple bosses
- Fixed a crash caused when the construct boss tried to target a girl that had already fainted
- Fixed an infinite loop that froze the game when using a consumable and eager lantern
- Hunter's bounty will now stack
QoL:
- Reduced late game upgrade cost
Balance:
- Rock throw, heat laser, and boulder toss can now hit any space and will be used against teams with less than 3 girls
