Monster Girl Manager update for 5 September 2022

v0.64 patch notes

5 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused when an event tried to find the stats of a non-existent monster girl
  • Adjusted hair 16 portrait to work with neko ears
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if you took damage outside of battle while holding a taser
  • Fixed a crash caused by green statue
  • Red stone now generates the correct number of orbs
  • Fixed enemy gray and yellow overflow showing triple bosses
  • Fixed a crash caused when the construct boss tried to target a girl that had already fainted
  • Fixed an infinite loop that froze the game when using a consumable and eager lantern
  • Hunter's bounty will now stack

QoL:

  • Reduced late game upgrade cost

Balance:

  • Rock throw, heat laser, and boulder toss can now hit any space and will be used against teams with less than 3 girls

