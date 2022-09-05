Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where mutation pierces were not applying properly.
Added option to skip items when leveling up or picking up items on the ground.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug where mutation pierces were not applying properly.
Added option to skip items when leveling up or picking up items on the ground.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update