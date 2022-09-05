 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 5 September 2022

Update v0.25a :

Share · View all patches · Build 9456174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Version in the game will still show v0.25

  • Change: Infinite Challenge (Classes Path), the power applied to stat went from 0.5 to 0.6.

  • Fix: Something got messed up with the Reincarnation formula taking more exp than required. It is now fixed.

