Version in the game will still show v0.25
Change: Infinite Challenge (Classes Path), the power applied to stat went from 0.5 to 0.6.
Fix: Something got messed up with the Reincarnation formula taking more exp than required. It is now fixed.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 5 September 2022
Update v0.25a :
