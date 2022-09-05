 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Firefight update for 5 September 2022

Version 5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9455962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new building graphics
  • added 14 new tank types, including M26 Pershing, M3 Lee/Grant, Flammpanzer III, and M8 Greyhound
  • added the ability to drag bought squads in Custom battles to other slots
  • vehicles can break down
  • tanks now have separate gun mantlet armour

Changed files in this update

Firefight Content Depot 500191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link