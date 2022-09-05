- new building graphics
- added 14 new tank types, including M26 Pershing, M3 Lee/Grant, Flammpanzer III, and M8 Greyhound
- added the ability to drag bought squads in Custom battles to other slots
- vehicles can break down
- tanks now have separate gun mantlet armour
Firefight update for 5 September 2022
Version 5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
