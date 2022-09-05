Two more new variants, #153 and #154

Variant #153: Castles in Spain II
In this alternate version of Castles in Spain, the tableau cards start face down rather than face up, making the game slightly more difficult.
Variant #154: Four Seasons
This variant has a unique layout where the Foundation piles are in the corners, but the gameplay reminds me of Busy Aces.
Other changes
- Fixed little pause when dragging cards back across the stack where they were taken from
- Fixed bug where sometimes "Show gameplay" button on Rules window is disabled
- Dawson: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
- Golf (Kings on Queens): Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Golf (Traditional): Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Hopeless
- Relaxed Pyramid: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Royal Marriage: Fixed 'Show gameplay' in rules
- Thirty Six: Changed difficulty from Easy to Medium
Changed files in this update