Solitaire Expeditions update for 5 September 2022

Two more new variants, #153 and #154

5 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Variant #153: Castles in Spain II

In this alternate version of Castles in Spain, the tableau cards start face down rather than face up, making the game slightly more difficult.

Variant #154: Four Seasons

This variant has a unique layout where the Foundation piles are in the corners, but the gameplay reminds me of Busy Aces.

Other changes

  • Fixed little pause when dragging cards back across the stack where they were taken from
  • Fixed bug where sometimes "Show gameplay" button on Rules window is disabled
  • Dawson: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
  • Golf (Kings on Queens): Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Golf (Traditional): Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Hopeless
  • Relaxed Pyramid: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Royal Marriage: Fixed 'Show gameplay' in rules
  • Thirty Six: Changed difficulty from Easy to Medium

