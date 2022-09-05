We are proud to present support for Mac OS X, Linux, Steam OS and Steam Deck for our game!
Steam Deck supports Gyro mode with custom controller profile.
Liquid Pinball update for 5 September 2022
Support for Steam Deck and Mac OS X
Patchnotes via Steam Community
