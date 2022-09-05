 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liquid Pinball update for 5 September 2022

Support for Steam Deck and Mac OS X

Share · View all patches · Build 9455914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to present support for Mac OS X, Linux, Steam OS and Steam Deck for our game!
Steam Deck supports Gyro mode with custom controller profile.

Changed files in this update

Liquid Pinball Content Depot 562051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link