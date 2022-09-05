 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 5 September 2022

early access 1.26.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9455877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Three new cards! Meet the Exhauster, Resistance Break and Pollination!

  • Events have been improved. Most of the effects that reference random trinkets (lose/gain a random trinket) now specify what trinket you will get, and a tooltip with a description of what the specified trinket does is now shown on hover.
  • The overload indicators have been improved a lot. Now there is a bar for each single overload up until your maximum overload, and each bar shows its current progress. The bars also get longer or shorter depending on your overload threshold.

  • Two new maps! One in Sector 2 and the other in Sector 3.
  • Many bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Cards

  • Dragon's Breath

    • Fire rate: (5.5, 6, 6.5) -> (3, 3.25, 3.5)
    • Magic damage (for each of the 9 projectiles shot): (1, 3, 9) -> (2, 6, 18)

  • Gatling Gun

    • Range: (140, 140, 140) -> (140, 150, 160)

  • Infernal Beam

    • Range: (175, 175, 175) -> (200, 225, 250)

  • Mini Inferno

    • Range: (110, 110, 110) -> (120, 120, 120)

  • Tesla Coil

    • Fire rate: (0.4, 0.42, 0.44) -> (0.36, 0.38, 0.4)

Bug fixes

  • #48: Having 2 sword of the meeks upgrade 2 level 1s of the same tower while there are 2 other level 2s, you end up with 2 level 3s instead of a level 3 and a level 2.
  • #59: Ponder and Backup Plan sometimes only draw 2 cards when draw pile is empty.

Changed files in this update

