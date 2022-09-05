Version 0.845 Update

Patch 0.845:
Gameplay
- The player now has about 20% more HP when playing against the AI in easy mode.
- The AI should now be a bit smarter about wakeup options. It will press "neutral" more often on wakeup for more effective blocking and abare.
System
- Steam integration moved from Steamworks.NET to Facepunch. This should not be a noticeable change for the player.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue where Lewis' Back + A would cause a softlock. (Same fix as last patch, but extended to jumping moves)
- Fixed an issue where a grabbed player would sometimes not display the "grabbed" animation, and would instead continue doing attack animations.
- Fixed an issue where the character names would not display properly in the last 2 tutorial missions.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes launch in a tiny window.
Changed files in this update