Mega Knockdown update for 5 September 2022

Version 0.845 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9455842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.845:

Gameplay

  • The player now has about 20% more HP when playing against the AI in easy mode.
  • The AI should now be a bit smarter about wakeup options. It will press "neutral" more often on wakeup for more effective blocking and abare.

System

  • Steam integration moved from Steamworks.NET to Facepunch. This should not be a noticeable change for the player.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare issue where Lewis' Back + A would cause a softlock. (Same fix as last patch, but extended to jumping moves)
  • Fixed an issue where a grabbed player would sometimes not display the "grabbed" animation, and would instead continue doing attack animations.
  • Fixed an issue where the character names would not display properly in the last 2 tutorial missions.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes launch in a tiny window.

