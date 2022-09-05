V1.1.0 - The QOL Update

Patch Notes:
New Settings
-
Added the option for selective muting. The mute option can be any of the following:
- Mute when an app is open or sound is playing
- Mute when an app is open
- Mute when audio is playing
- Never mute
-
Added the option for choosing image fit which can be any of the following:
- Fill (Stretch to fit your screen)
- Fill + Preserve Ratio (Stretches to screen size while maintaining aspect ratio)
- True Size
-
Added the following new pause options:
- Pause when an app is open even if it does not fill the screen
- Pause when an app is open (All monitors) even if it does not fill the screen
-
Added a volume slider for video type wallpapers
Improved User Interface
- The UI was overhauled to look more clean, professional, and hopefully more intuitive to use.
- Included a search bar to easily sort through installed workshop wallpapers
- You now have the ability to easily update your current wallpaper settings without having to re-configure all other settings
- Included a steam workshop link for easy navigation to the workshop
- The current wallpaper's name being played is now displayed
- Added additional icons to aid in non-english navigation
Enhanced Steam Integration
- The app no longer has to restart each time the menu is closed. This was previously done to disconnect the app (ie. show as not playing in Steam), however, now the menu and wallpaper apps are separate.
- Uploading an item to the workshop auto generates a preview gif from video files, and a resized image from image files.
Miscellaneous changes
- Added the ability to turn off the wallpapers from the Windows Tray
- Removed the shortcut to open the menu, the menu should now be opened either using Steam launch options or the Windows Tray.
- Wallpaper Alive source code is now open and can be viewed on GitHub.
Changed files in this update