- Eggs no longer lay through the mouth (sorry).
- Equine and knotted penetrator deform properly again.
- Penetrator physics adjustments, penetrators no longer attempt to lerp between non-matching splines (which would cause pinching, twisting, flickering).
- Autofellatio now only works while ragdolled.
- Fluid volumes now clean decals for clients other than the master of the server.
KoboldKare update for 5 September 2022
Hotfix 340_D0C1944
Patchnotes via Steam Community
