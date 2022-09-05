 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 5 September 2022

Hotfix 340_D0C1944

Share · View all patches · Build 9455813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eggs no longer lay through the mouth (sorry).
  • Equine and knotted penetrator deform properly again.
  • Penetrator physics adjustments, penetrators no longer attempt to lerp between non-matching splines (which would cause pinching, twisting, flickering).
  • Autofellatio now only works while ragdolled.
  • Fluid volumes now clean decals for clients other than the master of the server.

Changed files in this update

