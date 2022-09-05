Update notes for v.07.9 (SIX 2022)

Hello there - This is quite a substantial update with lots of changes in preparation for the Seattle Indies Expo 2022.
Some of the biggest changes are that the Settings menu has been revamped, as have all the in-game HUD-based puzzles and interfaces.
Here are my unedited notes from the past several days or so if you're interested in reading garbled thoughts :):
- On hover arrows should scale
- Aida disappears too quickly
- Can't click on Load game with mouse
- Particles for platform look weird
- Scene map animated circle around circle
- Cursor scanning doesn't work at the right position
- possible to start nanodeck before finishing tutorial
- can click other menu items when confirmation is up
- Aida dialogue not matching text
- left align for tablet notebook too far left
- aida's arms pointing at lawd incorrect
- PC click Apply doesn't work
- add icons to the left side
- close button doesn't hover
- heatmappoint x = 90
- escape doesn't stop player from moving from within drone
- inspection still moves object when notebook is open
- scene map still in focus when escape menu is up
- notebook still in focus when escape menu is up
- flashlight button sound happens with joystick
- pressing interact in scene menu when not zoomed in makes a zoom sound
- MainMenuAnimation - alpha should be 40
- field of view not working
- escape doesn't stop inspection
- escape doesn't stop audio decoder
- scene map has rounded corners in mask
- load game and controls background screen too far to the left (x should be -1912)
- notebook notifications a little higher
- left arrow in settings hard to press
- Audio decoder missing text
- Audio decoder graphics
- picture puzzle no error screen
- new game should ask are you sure
- image lock background is transparent
- image lock background missing error sound
- save game does not work (can't create a new save or overwrite an existing one)
- exit background in scene map is ugly
- audio decoder in timeline is missing the timestamp
- inspection drone scene map and notebook should use icons
- picture icon in inspection drone outdated
-
- sphere sculpture escape not working
- interactive sphere should have something highlighting on it
- biotrace subtitles not showing up for elizabeth
- place elizabeth hat on seat
- use uicursorlock_middle for targetborder biotrace subtitles
- inspection icons on bottom are not aligned properly
- drone pause/play button is backwards
- lighting happens after reconstruction and loading scene
- starting a new game from within game doesn't really work
- tour tip continue sound is not nice
- Fog in intro scene is too bright at water surface
- don't allow escape during cinematic and prologue
- aida says issued a tablet instead of notebook
- icons for hud communications and datagraph are too small
- update demo message
- platform doesn't reconstruct itself in build
- new game when swimming still stays in swim
- scene map still has rounded corners
- scene map only functional doesn't look right
- the load and save text labels are backwards
- ui game settings flashes for a second in the beginning
- no message when can't create a new save
- aida should tell you that you are the remote forensics investigator
- n't fix - fish don't fade out
- quit to desktop did not work
- regenerate datagraph
- notebook notifications don't show on top of datagraph
- helga's terminal notebook notification is too long
- hud communiction is missing the word "interact" from aida
- inspection drone doesn't stop input when using notebook or scenemap
- digital scan lines are too much
- audio decoder should use "signal", not frequency
- quit game doesn't stop the mouse
- aida's arms bend in a weird way when interacting about lawd
- inspection drone should use exit to transport player
- elizabeth biotrace not visible at night
- primary scene pop-up x = -240
- primary scene right aligned fields
- primary scene fields can't be interacted with
- desk is missing at end when submitting results
- onhover and onclick for audio fragment not working
- first hud communication didn't stay up
- notebook has annoying tool tips
- full screen instruction icon size too small
- try it now: [] LAWD should be [] Pilot
- aida says "i'll show you" and is missing "how"
- should be "Exit" when going back on platform
- don't allow fast travel for drone in scene map
- new game shows scene for a split second
- voices underwater should be heard more
- all hud communication is recording
- more blood on anna's clothes
- aida should tell me who i am
- animated particles didn't look right for platform
- primary scene found stays open
- primary scene picture is over pop-up
- notebook ui is garbled sometimes
- no sound effect opening notebook
- audio doesn't cut off when closing audio decoder
- tiny white squares in audio fragments section
- elizabeth name in audio decoder new lines
- notebook ui doesn't have latest evidence sometimes
- game gets stuck after submitting results
- save game not copying files properly
- delete game not removing files properly
- tool tip for notebook - "left section has views and categories"
- audio decoder screen is missing timestamp
- middle screen pop-up for unidentified person freezes and can't read underneath
- scene map - all evidence says "Unidentified evidence"
- button background for climbing isn't quite right
- new game doesn't black out the screen properly and prologue is missed
- the current save slot should be auto highlighted when saving
- trace and fingerprint missing more info in evidence screen
- show stats when clicking on a save file
- animate the hand a little more in the menu
- infobox move to right a bit
- update aida talk after you get situated, you'll be investigating the crime scene in the nanodeck.
- aida keeps waving at me
- when creating a new game from saved one the physical evidence still shows in notebook
- datagraph for notebook should include scene map
- the animated deck was triggered while entering lawd
- helga notebook notification says "be careful" but it's not in the voice
- says 'fingerprint from elizabeth wollstonecraft' but should say unidentified (recorder)
- load game evidence unlocked count is incorrect
- aida's face should be smaller for datagraph
- the evidence reveal notification has a skewed image
- audio decoder audio should sound like a recording
- aida mentions land air and water drone but it's a vehicle
- Aida said the 2nd Nanodeck option when i was in the drone and tried to exit looking at her
- biotrace voice is too low
- biotraces don't show up in the notebook
- 2nd audio decoder was way too easy
- audio decoder had elizabeth's name but shouldn't
- exiting scene map and notebook exits inspection drone
- able to click multiple saves
- can't click empty save slot to save a game there
Thanks for playing!
Larry
