Update notes for v.07.9 (SIX 2022)

Hello there - This is quite a substantial update with lots of changes in preparation for the Seattle Indies Expo 2022.

Some of the biggest changes are that the Settings menu has been revamped, as have all the in-game HUD-based puzzles and interfaces.

Here are my unedited notes from the past several days or so if you're interested in reading garbled thoughts :):

On hover arrows should scale

Aida disappears too quickly

Can't click on Load game with mouse

Particles for platform look weird

Scene map animated circle around circle

Cursor scanning doesn't work at the right position

possible to start nanodeck before finishing tutorial

can click other menu items when confirmation is up

Aida dialogue not matching text

left align for tablet notebook too far left

aida's arms pointing at lawd incorrect

PC click Apply doesn't work

add icons to the left side

close button doesn't hover

heatmappoint x = 90

escape doesn't stop player from moving from within drone

inspection still moves object when notebook is open

scene map still in focus when escape menu is up

notebook still in focus when escape menu is up

flashlight button sound happens with joystick

pressing interact in scene menu when not zoomed in makes a zoom sound

MainMenuAnimation - alpha should be 40

field of view not working

escape doesn't stop inspection

escape doesn't stop audio decoder

scene map has rounded corners in mask

load game and controls background screen too far to the left (x should be -1912)

notebook notifications a little higher

left arrow in settings hard to press

Audio decoder missing text

Audio decoder graphics

picture puzzle no error screen

new game should ask are you sure

image lock background is transparent

image lock background missing error sound

save game does not work (can't create a new save or overwrite an existing one)

exit background in scene map is ugly

audio decoder in timeline is missing the timestamp

inspection drone scene map and notebook should use icons

picture icon in inspection drone outdated

sphere sculpture escape not working

interactive sphere should have something highlighting on it

biotrace subtitles not showing up for elizabeth

place elizabeth hat on seat

use uicursorlock_middle for targetborder biotrace subtitles

inspection icons on bottom are not aligned properly

drone pause/play button is backwards

lighting happens after reconstruction and loading scene

starting a new game from within game doesn't really work

tour tip continue sound is not nice

Fog in intro scene is too bright at water surface

don't allow escape during cinematic and prologue

aida says issued a tablet instead of notebook

icons for hud communications and datagraph are too small

update demo message

platform doesn't reconstruct itself in build

new game when swimming still stays in swim

scene map still has rounded corners

scene map only functional doesn't look right

the load and save text labels are backwards

ui game settings flashes for a second in the beginning

no message when can't create a new save

aida should tell you that you are the remote forensics investigator

n't fix - fish don't fade out

quit to desktop did not work

regenerate datagraph

notebook notifications don't show on top of datagraph

helga's terminal notebook notification is too long

hud communiction is missing the word "interact" from aida

inspection drone doesn't stop input when using notebook or scenemap

digital scan lines are too much

audio decoder should use "signal", not frequency

quit game doesn't stop the mouse

aida's arms bend in a weird way when interacting about lawd

inspection drone should use exit to transport player

elizabeth biotrace not visible at night

primary scene pop-up x = -240

primary scene right aligned fields

primary scene fields can't be interacted with

desk is missing at end when submitting results

onhover and onclick for audio fragment not working

first hud communication didn't stay up

notebook has annoying tool tips

full screen instruction icon size too small

try it now: [] LAWD should be [] Pilot

aida says "i'll show you" and is missing "how"

should be "Exit" when going back on platform

don't allow fast travel for drone in scene map

new game shows scene for a split second

voices underwater should be heard more

all hud communication is recording

more blood on anna's clothes

aida should tell me who i am

animated particles didn't look right for platform

primary scene found stays open

primary scene picture is over pop-up

notebook ui is garbled sometimes

no sound effect opening notebook

audio doesn't cut off when closing audio decoder

tiny white squares in audio fragments section

elizabeth name in audio decoder new lines

notebook ui doesn't have latest evidence sometimes

game gets stuck after submitting results

save game not copying files properly

delete game not removing files properly

tool tip for notebook - "left section has views and categories"

audio decoder screen is missing timestamp

middle screen pop-up for unidentified person freezes and can't read underneath

scene map - all evidence says "Unidentified evidence"

button background for climbing isn't quite right

new game doesn't black out the screen properly and prologue is missed

the current save slot should be auto highlighted when saving

trace and fingerprint missing more info in evidence screen

show stats when clicking on a save file

animate the hand a little more in the menu

infobox move to right a bit

update aida talk after you get situated, you'll be investigating the crime scene in the nanodeck.

aida keeps waving at me

when creating a new game from saved one the physical evidence still shows in notebook

datagraph for notebook should include scene map

the animated deck was triggered while entering lawd

helga notebook notification says "be careful" but it's not in the voice

says 'fingerprint from elizabeth wollstonecraft' but should say unidentified (recorder)

load game evidence unlocked count is incorrect

aida's face should be smaller for datagraph

the evidence reveal notification has a skewed image

audio decoder audio should sound like a recording

aida mentions land air and water drone but it's a vehicle

Aida said the 2nd Nanodeck option when i was in the drone and tried to exit looking at her

biotrace voice is too low

biotraces don't show up in the notebook

2nd audio decoder was way too easy

audio decoder had elizabeth's name but shouldn't

exiting scene map and notebook exits inspection drone

able to click multiple saves

can't click empty save slot to save a game there

Thanks for playing!

Larry