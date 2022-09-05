 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 5 September 2022

Exceptional unique boots completed - base spell power values increased!

Last edited by Wendy

289: Early Access 0.13.28 - September 5, 2022 3:40 PM EST
• Completed itemization of exceptional unique boots.
• Fixed the obscure spell chain casting bug again. 😉
• Base spell power values were increased for almost all classes.
• Improved added spell power on Celestial Frenzy (TMP).

