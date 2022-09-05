 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 5 September 2022

Update 2022.09.05 (Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9455699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.09.05

FIX:

  • Optimization of the Water Mill Arena
  • Marta has now smoother walking animations (more stable view in FPP mode)
  • Fixed bug with Marta's Move List not scrolling all the way down
  • Marie: fixed the bug, where Marie couldn't assume high or low guard right after scoring a hit in Training mode
  • increased physics maximum angular velocity for swords, which should improve the 'ragdoll vs. original animation' accuracy of fast moving cut attacks
  • Kalkstein: fixed some animation bugs with attacks

TWEAK:

  • Push Reaction stun is now generally shorter, but has different duration for every character (the heavier the character the shorter stun), but still all Push Reactions can be canceled by dodging backward
  • You can't push an opponent who is in active frames of an ongoing attack animation
  • VR Lifesize camera is a bit closer to the fencers for the sake of sharpness of the image because the focus point of most VR headsets is 1.3m-2m.
  • VR Camera now has a dead zone, so it doesn't follow Alexander's movements in Idle

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link