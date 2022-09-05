Update 2022.09.05 (Fixes)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.09.05
FIX:
- Optimization of the Water Mill Arena
- Marta has now smoother walking animations (more stable view in FPP mode)
- Fixed bug with Marta's Move List not scrolling all the way down
- Marie: fixed the bug, where Marie couldn't assume high or low guard right after scoring a hit in Training mode
- increased physics maximum angular velocity for swords, which should improve the 'ragdoll vs. original animation' accuracy of fast moving cut attacks
- Kalkstein: fixed some animation bugs with attacks
TWEAK:
- Push Reaction stun is now generally shorter, but has different duration for every character (the heavier the character the shorter stun), but still all Push Reactions can be canceled by dodging backward
- You can't push an opponent who is in active frames of an ongoing attack animation
- VR Lifesize camera is a bit closer to the fencers for the sake of sharpness of the image because the focus point of most VR headsets is 1.3m-2m.
- VR Camera now has a dead zone, so it doesn't follow Alexander's movements in Idle
Changed files in this update