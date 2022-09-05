Monthly Information

After a holiday break, we are back at it again with some interesting changes.

This time we added some QoL changes and added some new features as well as the big highlight of todays update; Big Tree!

Changes include a makeover & practise area in the harbour area.

A special type of room to test your reflexes for some nice rewards.

Character specific traits to make them more unique.

And of course the in-game sales to get a couple of extra items!

Information about V0.86 - V0.88 can be found in the 'small update patch notes'

V0.89 - Big Tree!

This week we finally added our second boss to the game, on the voodoo ship. Replacing our green Blackbeard placeholder, we now have a new boss that will test your dodging skills!

Dodge his bullet storm and poison clouds to get some hits in. Once you get him down enough, he'll call for help while going on a rampage! Get his flowers down before they get you down first. Good luck!

Other changes