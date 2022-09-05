 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 5 September 2022

Winscreen stuff

Patchnotes
  • Winner Party sequence added in finish screen.
  • Winner Party cool animated UI with the names added - need still some polishment
  • Winscreen Peformance updates
  • Winscreen Design updates

