- Winner Party sequence added in finish screen.
- Winner Party cool animated UI with the names added - need still some polishment
- Winscreen Peformance updates
- Winscreen Design updates
GG-Party Playtest update for 5 September 2022
Winscreen stuff
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update