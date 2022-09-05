Vector Assault 2 Patch 1.0.3 now live

-
- Fixed a bug where when you load the game the Achievements UI was scaled incorrectly
-
- Fixed a bug where Achievements didn't display their Achievement Icons.
-
- Fixed a bug where if you played in the closed beta and didn't delete your save data the game would soft lock when selecting a game mode
-
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would be displayed when on the controls screen even when using a controller
-
- Fixed a bug where when selecting an option on the options screen new changes were not being reflected correctly
-
- Fixed a bug where the screen resolution was not being displayed correctly when launching the game.
-
- Fixed a bug where when using the Sweeper Drone collision detection wasn't being triggered.
-
- Added a second projectile for non upgraded firing for Ship 1 for gameplay balance
-
- Added unlock info on the game mode select screen so there is an indication on how to unlock locked game modes.
-
- Added 30 seconds to some Boss Fights for gameplay balance
Possible Bugs
-
- When in the Settings screen some controllers will rapidly cycle through options making it impossible to select an option. Still investigating the cause.
Changed files in this update