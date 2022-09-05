 Skip to content

Vector Assault 2 update for 5 September 2022

Vector Assault 2 Patch 1.0.3 now live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Fixed a bug where when you load the game the Achievements UI was scaled incorrectly
    • Fixed a bug where Achievements didn't display their Achievement Icons.
    • Fixed a bug where if you played in the closed beta and didn't delete your save data the game would soft lock when selecting a game mode
    • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would be displayed when on the controls screen even when using a controller
    • Fixed a bug where when selecting an option on the options screen new changes were not being reflected correctly
    • Fixed a bug where the screen resolution was not being displayed correctly when launching the game.
    • Fixed a bug where when using the Sweeper Drone collision detection wasn't being triggered.
    • Added a second projectile for non upgraded firing for Ship 1 for gameplay balance
    • Added unlock info on the game mode select screen so there is an indication on how to unlock locked game modes.
    • Added 30 seconds to some Boss Fights for gameplay balance

Possible Bugs

    • When in the Settings screen some controllers will rapidly cycle through options making it impossible to select an option. Still investigating the cause.

