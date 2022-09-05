 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 5 September 2022

Labor Day Update: 0.13.0.0

Idle Armada update for 5 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Original: Now job: Sniper! This job is the first that is limited in the ships it can use. It only has access to a unique 'sniper' mothership, and 2 new ships -- the extremely long range sniper that does loads of damage, and the short range shield-tank parapet, that hardly moves but delays the enemies getting to your snipers.
  • Original: Fix bug in prestige tab that confusingly shows costs and 'switch to this job to upgrade' text when prestige ability is actually already at max level
  • Original: Update the way player's current job is saved to prevent bugs if job list grows in the future.
  • Original: Fix bug where projectiles appear to travel at a lower frame rate than the game, especially when first fired.
  • Original: Draw projectiles smoother, less jaggy.
  • Original: Clarify description of some start-with-factory prestige abilities to be less confusing.
  • Original: Show time since last prestige on Prestige tab.
  • Original: Show time to fill insight resource on Insight tab, and time to fill science resource on Science tab.
  • Original: Make mercenary scaling cheaper, and clarify description of mercenaries in general.
  • Original: Include percentage of overall mercenary damage on the military tab.
  • Original: Fix rare crash bug in upgrading UI.
  • Original: Clarify max level on each item in upgrading UI.
  • Remake: Fix bug where random map generator sometimes made confusing looking gate lines that appear to be connected to a planet (but were actually for two different planets, that this planet happened to be right between). Random map gen detects and correctly avoids this situation now. Does NOT fix maps already generated this way.
  • Remake: Fix quick buy to remember your preference on different tabs, like original did.
  • Both: 'OCD Mode': Implement a mode for purchasing upgrades that keeps upgrades rounded, for players who prefer it. The buy one button is still enabled when item is selected, if you like it that way.
  • Both: Stop showing redundant upgrade buttons. If the buy half button or buy max button is a redundant amount, don't show the button at all.

