5 September 2022

[ADDED] Smoke Grenade as non-lethal option

[ADDED] Death Zones to Proving Grounds to prevent players jump padding out the game

[ADDED] New deployable Jump Pad

[CHANGED] Increased player jump height

[CHANGED] Increased player grenade throw distance

[CHANGED] Containers to be built with random colors for variety

[FIXED] Defect where weapons dissolving were not triggering in multi-player

[FIXED] Defect with smoke grenade collision

[FIXED] Defect where announcer audio does not match Flag Returned

[FIXED] Defect where dead players / bots react weirdly to Kill Confirmed dog tags

[FIXED] Jump Pad not appearing in multiplayer games

[FIXED] Defect where CTF bots would crowd the flag carrier