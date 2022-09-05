MicroWorks Patch 1.01: [SWEEP THE BUGS]

Hey everyone - thank you for an amazing release! It was so spectacular to see so many filled servers, and seeing people enjoy the game fills us with so much motivation.

Unfortunately, like with every release, bugs occur, and in aplenty. So we wanted to focus on cleaning out the worst of it in our first patch:

UPDATED:

Localization updates.

Reduced default game volume from 75% to 50%. Sorry about your ears :)

Added new gameplay hints at the beginning of your first few games.

Text prompts will now wait for you to release your input first, before accepting it again (no more "wwwwwwwwwwww" in Type The Word).

Improved balancing and obstacle designs with a few obstacles in Reach The End.

Reduced respawn time in Reach The End & Jetfrogs from 5 to 3 seconds.

Minor optimizations to Reach The End.

FIXED

Fixed "Robot Revolution" achievement not unlocking correctly.

Fixed a possible crash on loading boss preview videos. Unfortunately, this comes at a caveat of making these videos slightly longer to load - we are investigating potential alternatives.

Fixed an issue with missing Chinese/Japanese characters.

Fixed ghost shadows in Ghosthunt. Ironic, isn't it?

Fixed a few spots you can get stuck on in Ghosthunt. Gianni-proof.

Fixed a few broken models in Ghosthunt.

Fixed Kai With A Flag ending too early in Survival gamemode.

Fixed the announcement carousel in the main menu not loading properly.

Fixed a bug in Standoff where the boss would "start twice" and have double players in each standoff.

Fixed an issue where shooting too early in the first round in Standoff would break the boss.

Fixed an issue in Trivia Mastermind where players who took too long to receive questions could not participate anymore.

Fixed "Achievements & Stats not recorded" warning appearing wrongfully for some clients.

Fixed an issue where if you lag or desync during the boss end/return to nexus, the boss UI would persist.

Fixed pink cosmetics when returning to the nexus after Kai Karts.

Fixed the "memorize the colors" special instruction in Falling Platforms not reshuffling the selected color.

Fixed the sand in Survival Jump The Rope being able to kill you & remove 2 lives as a result - it will now exclusively deduct lives over time instead.

"100" should no longer be a valid option in number monitor microgames.

"X Finished First" messages should no longer appear in single player.

You can no longer pass a bomb to a player that is already holding a bomb in "Don't Hold A Bomb".

Fixed certain special rounds not resetting if the game ended without a boss stage (i.e. Last Player Standing).

We are continuing to focus on stabilizing the game, optimization, and game balance, as well as accessibility. It's a lot to do for just us two, so we're sorry we cannot deliver those updates as fast as we wish we could!

The next update (1.02) will continue to improve on game issues and balance. In (1.03), we hope to finally introduce some much needed accessibility settings.

Thank you all again, and keep on rocking the game! ːlunar2019coolpigː