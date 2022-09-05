This small patch fixes a bug identified after the release of v1.05 that was causing saves to not load correctly after reaching a certain number of completed puzzles. This should resolve that issue and saves should return to working as expected! Pardon our dust.
Omi Oh My AI v1.06 Emergency Bug FIx
