Omi Oh My AI update for 5 September 2022

Omi Oh My AI v1.06 Emergency Bug FIx

This small patch fixes a bug identified after the release of v1.05 that was causing saves to not load correctly after reaching a certain number of completed puzzles. This should resolve that issue and saves should return to working as expected! Pardon our dust.

