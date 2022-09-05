Singleplayer Update

The Singleplayer content update has finally arrived! Now if you only have one controller connected, you will automatically enter into singleplayer mode when choosing which arena to play. Let's go over the changes with this new release:

Added singleplayer target practice modes.

Added rematch button for multiplayer and singleplayer.

Reworked the jumping mechanic to allow for more responsive jumps.

Added Snorkel, Symbiotic, RoboMask, and Target cosmetics.

New particle effect added to Aura cosmetic.

Fixed a crash that happened if a player was going to respawn while exiting the Help arena.

Heavily optimized player select code.

General optimizations throughout.

Various sprite touchups.

Hopefully you enjoy this update. I have many more ideas in store for Squarena, and I am always open to hearing thoughts and suggestions!

Also to celebrate the update, Squarena will be on sale from 9/5 to 9/12 !