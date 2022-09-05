Omi Oh My AI v1.05 Post-Release Bug Fixes!

Thanks for being one of the first people to pick up Omi Oh My AI! This early patch aims to resolve some of the most reported issues that have been raised, in addition to adding a few small features to improve the game experience.
Bug Fixes
- Improvement to some puzzle hints and hints on puzzle fail.
- Fixed submit button becoming unresponsive after a visual glitch.
- Loading from part-way through a puzzle theme should no longer make the last puzzle of any Image/Word/Number set incomplete.
- Related to the other bug, you should no longer see the completed puzzle percentage continuously climb after reloading a save and completing puzzles (beyond the expected amount, at least).
Feature Additions
- There is now an automatic screenshot feature! Omi will take screenshots of key moments and save the images into your game folder as you play.
- Numpad Enter now submits as the return key does.
- You can now submit puzzles and skip the puzzle complete/incomplete pop-up with the enter/return key without causing a puzzle incorrect pop-up immediately.
- The credits will now continue to scroll in the background while the player is looking at other windows, allowing you to flick back to the credits at any point if you get bored.
