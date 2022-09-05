 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 5 September 2022

Update 3.27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds new items for the Elite to the shop
  • Adds FFA Fiesta game mode
  • Equipments price adjustment
  • Fixes an issue with the rewards from FFA game mode
  • Online matchmaking improvements
  • Many bug fixes and improvements

