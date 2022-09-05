- Adds new items for the Elite to the shop
- Adds FFA Fiesta game mode
- Equipments price adjustment
- Fixes an issue with the rewards from FFA game mode
- Online matchmaking improvements
- Many bug fixes and improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 5 September 2022
Update 3.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
