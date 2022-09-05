Custom Objects Update

Custom object creators

Based on the first custom creator update for custom weapon and equipment items from the beginning of June, the custom object creators are now available!



Similar to the custom equipment items, custom objects can be used anywhere, where you can also use vanilla objects. And custom objects can be uploaded and downloaded from the workshop too.

There are also various UI improvements which also apply to the equipment creators like improved contrast and look, better warning/error messages, additional information while hovering over some UI settings and some creators also show information, errors and warnings directly in the settings without having to validate the item settings.

Custom environment objects

The environment object creator can be used to create Trees, Bushes and Rocks which can be placed in the battle editor and prefabs.



Custom Consumables

The custom consumable creator can be used to create objects which can be consumed/used by the player. You can choose from a variety of preset consumables like Food, Drinks, Meds, Ammo and Keys or create custom functionality with scripting events. The UI notifications and interaction sounds can be modifed too.



Custom Modular Parts

The custom modular creator allows you to create all the different modular building parts like Foundations, Walls, Floors, Doors, Windows, Roofs, etc.

The default modular size can also be exceeded to create custom parts like this fishing pier.



Custom Effects

Custom effects are particle effect only objects which can be placed to decorate your battles and controlled with scripting.



Regular Objects

This creator can be used to create a variety of different objects like small or large decorative objects, objects with collisions, objects where units, objects or equipment can be placed on, and objects which can be destroyed. There are also a variety of different placement settings to adjust how the object is placed in the editor. And to quickly add functionality there are a variety of features to enable and set up:

Ammo Crate - adds bullet to the player while in the radius of the object

- adds bullet to the player while in the radius of the object Heal Create - heals the player while in the radius

- heals the player while in the radius Light Effect - adds a point or spot light source to the object which can be adjusted in the battle editor and with scripting

- adds a point or spot light source to the object which can be adjusted in the battle editor and with scripting Particle Effect - adds a custom particle effect to the object which can be adjusted with scripting

- adds a custom particle effect to the object which can be adjusted with scripting Text - adds a text which can be adjusted in the battle editor and with scripting

- adds a text which can be adjusted in the battle editor and with scripting Scripting Interaction - the player can interact with this object and scripting can be used to add custom functionality

- the player can interact with this object and scripting can be used to add custom functionality Trap - custom or preset particles/sound can be played and damage effects set up to make the object work like a land mine for instance

- custom or preset particles/sound can be played and damage effects set up to make the object work like a land mine for instance Damage Area - while units are close to the object, regular, poison or flame damage can be applied

- while units are close to the object, regular, poison or flame damage can be applied Container - A door and animation can be selected, the object can be locked with keys in the battle editor and controlled with scripting

Background Objects

Background objects are large scale decorative objects which can be placed on or next to the terrain to create backgrounds like skylines.

Scripting Integration

As already mentioned, objects with features like text, lights, particle, effects, etc. can be referenced and controlled with scripting, similar to how vanilla objects with these functions. In addition, objects which dont block or provide AI surfaces can be spawned and moved with scripting.



Improved Color Management

There is a new color management tool to store colors by name and organize them into categories. Colors can also be sorted by name, color or date. This management tool can used to load and save colors for each color picker in game.



More Details

If you want to have a more detailed look at the features above, you can play around with the update yourself, or check out the two development blogs about the consumables and environment objects



and complex, modular and background objects



There will probably be a few small patches in the upcoming week to improve the stability of the newest update. After that there are a bunch of small gameplay improvements and quality of life changes planned that have accumulated due to the size of the last two updates. There will also be a fixed update schedule from now on. On the first monday every month, there will be a bigger update with features, improvements and maybe content. So the next regular update will be released on October 3. If you want to follow the development, make sure to join the official discord server, where I regularly post previews for upcoming updates.

Bug Fixes

(and small improvements)

Below are is a list of all the bug fixes in this version: