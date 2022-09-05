Quality of life improvement and Fix

Fixed tutorial to lock player into place.
Made it so B on controller returns focus to back button on level select menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed tutorial to lock player into place.
Made it so B on controller returns focus to back button on level select menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update