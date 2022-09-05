Update 1.33

Share · View all patches · Build 9455191 · Last edited 5 September 2022 – 17:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Merchant - Changes

Added Metamorphosis spell at Cave merchant.

Added Drain spell at Courtyard merchant (replacing Flame Ring spell).

Added Whirlwind spell at Laboratory merchant (replacing Fire Bomb spell).

Skills - New

Metamorphosis

Level: 5

Energy cost: 300

Gold cost: 3000

Cooldown: 60 seconds

Description: Transform the user into a powerful demon for 15 seconds.

Demon abilities

Akuma no Ikari (Passive) - After dealing damage, fires a lesser chaos bolt to nearest enemy unit dealing AoE damage with lifesteal.

Akuma no Shotto - Fires a chaos bolt dealing AoE damage with lifesteal.

Yugami - The user blinks and left a ilusion behind.

Kurayami - Deal AoE damage around the user and stun enemies.

Drain

Level: 2

Energy cost: 20 to cast / 0.8 + 0.1% AP each 0.04 second(s)

Gold cost: 700

Cooldown: 0.40 second

Description: Creates a stream of dark energy in the direction the user are pointing which drains the life of the enemies dealing damage each second and healing the user and slowing the targets. It consume energy each second. Recast to stop channeling.

Whirlwind

Level: 3

Energy cost: 150

Gold cost: 1800

Cooldown: 14 seconds

Description: Creates a vortex at selected point that suck all nearby enemies dealing damage every second and slowing the targets. The vortex lasts a few seconds.

War Stomp

Energy cost: 300 -> 200

Cooldown: 26 -> 20 seconds

Cast time: 0.25 -> 0.05 second

AoE: 325 -> 350

Developer Comment: War Stomp needed to become more powerful to be more attractive for a endgame ability.

Finger of Death

Cooldown: 30 -> 16 seconds

Damage: 231 + 31% AP -> 231 + 35% AP

Bonus damage on target's missing health: 20 -> 33%

Now shows the warning of being less effective against bosses.

Developer Comment: We want to Finger of Death becomes more impactful throughout the adventure.

Borrowed Time

Energy Cost: 150 -> 110

Cooldown: 24 -> 16 seconds

Developer Comment: This ability wasn't worthy to be casted at majority of situations, we hope to change its fate... a little bit.

Reflect

Energy cost: 35 -> 55 - 1% AP

Cooldown: 1.00 -> 0.75 second

Damage: 100 + 12% AP -> 0 (removed)

[NEW] Now enemies hit are knockbacked.

Developer Comment: We're removing the non-sense damage from the ability and replacing by a knockback (more logical), improving its QoL and finally adding some scaling option.

Power Shot

Channeling maximum duration: 12 -> 8 seconds.

Developer Comment: Overextending can be dangerous.

Curse of the Swamp

Total missiles: 30 -> 60

Developer Comment: A SFX improvement.

Telekinesis

No longer ignores tenacity.

Developer Comment: You can't damage what you can't move.

Fireball

Updated blast SFX.

# Passives

Kinetic Knight

Burst Delay: 3.00 -> 0.25 second

No longer activate another passive effects.

Developer Comment: The kinetic knight burst will no longer extends damage over time effects like Soul Burn.

Warden

Assimilate - damage convertion to shield: 250 -> 100 %

Bleeding - slowness: 20 -> 0 %

Bleeding - physical armor reduction: 15 -> 0 %

Bleeding - damage: 18 -> 24 per second

Bleeding - stack limit: 1 -> 3 times

Developer Comment: We're removing the Warden incredible resistance especially against summoners but increasing their damage through bleeding effect.

Ace (Sandbox)

Removed spells: Explosive Star, Steelstorm and Conduit Missiles

Added Summon Skeletons spells

Campfire Heal per second: 15% AP -> 20% AP

Developer Comment: We hope to Ace become a fair training comrade.

Boss Run - Spells removed:

Static Field

Flash

Boss Run - Spells added: