Update 1.33

Merchant - Changes
Added Metamorphosis spell at Cave merchant.
Added Drain spell at Courtyard merchant (replacing Flame Ring spell).
Added Whirlwind spell at Laboratory merchant (replacing Fire Bomb spell).
Skills - New
Metamorphosis
Level: 5
Energy cost: 300
Gold cost: 3000
Cooldown: 60 seconds
Description: Transform the user into a powerful demon for 15 seconds.
Demon abilities
Akuma no Ikari (Passive) - After dealing damage, fires a lesser chaos bolt to nearest enemy unit dealing AoE damage with lifesteal.
Akuma no Shotto - Fires a chaos bolt dealing AoE damage with lifesteal.
Yugami - The user blinks and left a ilusion behind.
Kurayami - Deal AoE damage around the user and stun enemies.
Drain
Level: 2
Energy cost: 20 to cast / 0.8 + 0.1% AP each 0.04 second(s)
Gold cost: 700
Cooldown: 0.40 second
Description: Creates a stream of dark energy in the direction the user are pointing which drains the life of the enemies dealing damage each second and healing the user and slowing the targets. It consume energy each second. Recast to stop channeling.
Whirlwind
Level: 3
Energy cost: 150
Gold cost: 1800
Cooldown: 14 seconds
Description: Creates a vortex at selected point that suck all nearby enemies dealing damage every second and slowing the targets. The vortex lasts a few seconds.
# Skills - Updates
War Stomp
Energy cost: 300 -> 200
Cooldown: 26 -> 20 seconds
Cast time: 0.25 -> 0.05 second
AoE: 325 -> 350
Developer Comment: War Stomp needed to become more powerful to be more attractive for a endgame ability.
Finger of Death
Cooldown: 30 -> 16 seconds
Damage: 231 + 31% AP -> 231 + 35% AP
Bonus damage on target's missing health: 20 -> 33%
Now shows the warning of being less effective against bosses.
Developer Comment: We want to Finger of Death becomes more impactful throughout the adventure.
Borrowed Time
Energy Cost: 150 -> 110
Cooldown: 24 -> 16 seconds
Developer Comment: This ability wasn't worthy to be casted at majority of situations, we hope to change its fate... a little bit.
Reflect
Energy cost: 35 -> 55 - 1% AP
Cooldown: 1.00 -> 0.75 second
Damage: 100 + 12% AP -> 0 (removed)
[NEW] Now enemies hit are knockbacked.
Developer Comment: We're removing the non-sense damage from the ability and replacing by a knockback (more logical), improving its QoL and finally adding some scaling option.
Power Shot
Channeling maximum duration: 12 -> 8 seconds.
Developer Comment: Overextending can be dangerous.
Curse of the Swamp
Total missiles: 30 -> 60
Developer Comment: A SFX improvement.
Telekinesis
No longer ignores tenacity.
Developer Comment: You can't damage what you can't move.
Fireball
Updated blast SFX.
# Passives
Kinetic Knight
Burst Delay: 3.00 -> 0.25 second
No longer activate another passive effects.
Developer Comment: The kinetic knight burst will no longer extends damage over time effects like Soul Burn.
# Units - Updates
Warden
Assimilate - damage convertion to shield: 250 -> 100 %
Bleeding - slowness: 20 -> 0 %
Bleeding - physical armor reduction: 15 -> 0 %
Bleeding - damage: 18 -> 24 per second
Bleeding - stack limit: 1 -> 3 times
Developer Comment: We're removing the Warden incredible resistance especially against summoners but increasing their damage through bleeding effect.
Ace (Sandbox)
- Removed spells: Explosive Star, Steelstorm and Conduit Missiles
- Added Summon Skeletons spells
- Campfire Heal per second: 15% AP -> 20% AP
Developer Comment: We hope to Ace become a fair training comrade.
# Maps - Updates
Boss Run - Spells removed:
- Static Field
- Flash
Boss Run - Spells added:
- Drain
- Water Gun
- Metamorphosis
- Arcane Orb
- Curse of the Swamp
- Borrowed Time
