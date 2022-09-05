Tutorial Update

We have added an 18 step tutorial to guide players through our game, the tutorial can be skipped if you already know how to play.

V0.46.0.0 ~ 04.09.2022 ~ Unity 2020.3.36f1

Features:

Added a tutorial

Implemented Instant Growth chemical that forces the plant to grow 4 days over two ingame minutes.

Changes:

Removed the 'mouse fleeing' behaviour from the text boxes in the intro cutscene, but retained it in the quick guides.

Improved the trade screen, no longer enabling buying fractions of the minimum amount per use for items that have such restrictions (seeds and chemicals) and automatically selecting the text field so you can instantly type the amount you want to buy.

Bugfixes:

Fixed two obscure null pointer errors

Fixed multiple issues with the hoe

Fixed Patty and Sausage losing their main tag after cooking them

Bread is now optional for the Meat Patty recipe

Fixed the Stable trait

Fixed a scaling issue with the cutscenes

Fixed a null pointer with the hoe

Fixed an issue with high score seeds not being added to the inventory if the option to combine bad seeds is turned on

Fixed recursive filling