Greetings,

Based on community's feedback we added few things:

-Difficulty choices (Easy, Medium, Hard) on all levels.

-Bazooka causing lag, now has been resolved.

Thank you all, and if you enjoyed the game please leave us a review.

Best,

Northend Tower Defense Team