Share · View all patches · Build 9455092 · Last edited 5 September 2022 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This is a small update with some quality of life/playability improvements.

Changelog:

Added text history

Added autosaves

Made key controls more readable

Ingredients/fuel flash red when missing.

I'll be switching back to Stardander to prepare for the Steam Next festival, but I decided to upload these last changes before switching.