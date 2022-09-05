 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 5 September 2022

0.3.14 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functionality

  • Entities now flash white when hit.
  • Pause when SP reaches zero.
  • Pause when HP reaches zero.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the height of the status bar was too large.

