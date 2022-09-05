Animation Update is here!

Well it's finally here, folks! The "Animation Update" is complete and adds 102 animated clips throughout the various scenes of Element-174. Most of these occur during the game's spicier content so there's plenty to discover across the 16 routes. As well, these animations can also be viewed under the game's replay section for content that you've already unlocked.

It was a challenge to learn how to animate these clips, but over the past few months it got easier each time. Soon the animations were getting pumped out and after about 100 of them, it doesn't seem unlikely that the game might receive another update down the line that adds another batch of animations. For now, we hope you enjoy these and look forward to more! Until next time!