Patch 1.3 - Online matchmaking & more!

We’re very excited to announce that the much-anticipated patch 1.3 is out NOW! Among tons of polished features and bug fixes, it includes the (by far) most request feature by our community: full online matchmaking, in-game chat, and lobby systems, and we can’t wait for you to test it out! Read more for details:

MATCHMAKING & ONLINE IMPROVEMENTS

New lobby menu where players can browse and join public games

New game host options: create public/private sessions, configure guest permissions

New in-game chat

New kick/ban feature for game hosts

Loading screen now shows loading progress of other players in online games

Major optimization of bandwidth usage in online games

More detailed disconnection messages

Several stability and synchronization improvements in online games

GAMEPLAY & QUALITY OF LIFE

Several adjustments to game difficulty for 1, 2, 3 and 4 players

Adjustments to the game economy

Added new “patch notes” pop-up to main menu

Added new section in tutorial level and A.R.T.H.U.R message regarding fuel usage and ship acceleration

Sick players using the Medical Capsule now show a healing progress indicator

Improved size of Medical Capsule interaction area

“New unlockable” icons for company logos and colors now only get removed when they are used

Improved camera behavior for far away players in large spaceports

Tweaked rotation of ship systems in some ship blueprints

BUG FIXES

Fixed Flying Restaurant achievement not being properly updated

Fixed online synchronization of Ejector Toaster animation

Fixed an issue that could duplicate cleaning progress bars when using the mop

Fixed passengers getting stuck in some behaviors when docking with public toilet

Added several new safeguards related to gamepad disconnection in certain moments of the game

Fixed internal collision mesh of Econo-Cruiser and Tereshkova ships

Improved some areas of the collision mesh in the Company Terminal

Fixed passengers sometimes getting stuck at the airlock while trying to enter and leave the Tereshkova Icebreaker

Fixed “reset preferences” button not properly resetting confine cursor and stabilize camera effects settings

Fixed an issue that could cause the Inspector to get stuck on the front of the ship while flying his scooter

Fixed an issue that caused the Inspector to start scanning ship systems before he entered the ship

Fixed bloom effect not being properly updated when changing quality settings

Fixed some physics objects falling out of the ship during some cinematics

Fixed an issue that made closing the pause menu on an online match also close it for other clients

Fixed issues that could cause the amount of money not syncing properly in online games

Fixed an issue that could cause A.R.T.H.U.R not to give players money when they lose a ship

Fixed food ejected by the Ejector Toaster sometimes clipping the floor in online games

Fixed an issue that could cause ship systems to repeatedly break in online sessions

Fixed synchronization of food states

Fixed an issue that could cause the music to stop mid-transitions during flights

Fixed an issue that could cause generated company names not to sync properly online

VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed Lucy’s eyelid clipping issue

Fixed Pingella’s skirt clipping issue

Fixed material on the ship ramps

Fixed material of trucks in Terminal cinematic

Fixed some characters being clipped by the interface on the parcel unlock window

Fixed harsh insane G camera transition

Fixed outdated Econo-Cruiser Deluxe portraits on blueprints window

Polished textures on some ship models

Fixed characters sometimes not getting properly blasted off during explosion cinematic

Fixed Service Station ship system repair beam VFX ending abruptly

Fixed withdraw/deposit/parcel money bill animations

Fixed an issue that could cause Kinetic Plasma Shell to spin wildly while on display at the Upgrade Store

