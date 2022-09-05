Added the SuperSniff mechanic to levels that depend on long scent trails:
Every 45 seconds, when you sniff, it will visually show you the entire trail for a few seconds. This is meant to be used if you need a hint, or if you're stuck on a certain part.
Lost and Hound update for 5 September 2022
Update notes for 6 September
Added the SuperSniff mechanic to levels that depend on long scent trails:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update