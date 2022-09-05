 Skip to content

Ashen Empires update for 5 September 2022

Several fixes in new client/server combo.

Ashen Empires update for 5 September 2022

Build 9454793

Some fixes are going out today

  • client changes available: now
  • server changes later: start/stop cycle today most likely
  • High FPS causes player movement stutter => Done
  • DETAILS button on Store menu in-game sending to pixelminegames.com instead of ironwillgames.com => Done
  • Unable to type value in merchant quantity window => Done
  • Cast/target range limitations => Done
  • Backpack dropping on H / L is currently the same as Ascension => Done
  • Damage / Heal Casting Distance => Done

