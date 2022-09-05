Several fixes in new client/server combo.

Some fixes are going out today
- client changes available: now
- server changes later: start/stop cycle today most likely
- High FPS causes player movement stutter => Done
- DETAILS button on Store menu in-game sending to pixelminegames.com instead of ironwillgames.com => Done
- Unable to type value in merchant quantity window => Done
- Cast/target range limitations => Done
- Backpack dropping on H / L is currently the same as Ascension => Done
- Damage / Heal Casting Distance => Done
Changed files in this update