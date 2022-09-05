- material and texture upgrades
- VFX and particles enhancements
- in-game sound options not being saved issue was fixed.
- UI/UX changes and improvements
- carrier ship's HP nerfed shifting focus even more towards PVP combat.
- <!!!> new game-mode rules. winning a match will now require 3 breaches instead of 5
- <!!!> "Fleet-Points" is introduced to the game mode for the first time, bringing even more intensity and balance to Crossfar battles -this results in reducing overall match time and increasing the urgency to engage in combat.
- player overhead names are back, but this time only visible when looking directly at them.
Crossfar update for 5 September 2022
1.1.0.5 update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
