 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossfar update for 5 September 2022

1.1.0.5 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9454693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • material and texture upgrades
  • VFX and particles enhancements
  • in-game sound options not being saved issue was fixed.
  • UI/UX changes and improvements
  • carrier ship's HP nerfed shifting focus even more towards PVP combat.
  • <!!!> new game-mode rules. winning a match will now require 3 breaches instead of 5
  • <!!!> "Fleet-Points" is introduced to the game mode for the first time, bringing even more intensity and balance to Crossfar battles -this results in reducing overall match time and increasing the urgency to engage in combat.
  • player overhead names are back, but this time only visible when looking directly at them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link