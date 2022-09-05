- fixed sealed souls ghost fight sometimes bugging out during the zombie form
- fixed game not reinitializing correctly after death when the game window is not in focus
- fixed AppSW causing weird controller tracking errors in Virtual Desktop
- the game now uses the pointer pose for the selection ray to make it more comfortable with the controllers
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 5 September 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
