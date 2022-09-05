 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 5 September 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9454642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed sealed souls ghost fight sometimes bugging out during the zombie form
  • fixed game not reinitializing correctly after death when the game window is not in focus
  • fixed AppSW causing weird controller tracking errors in Virtual Desktop
  • the game now uses the pointer pose for the selection ray to make it more comfortable with the controllers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1125241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link