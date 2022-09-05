-
[Realistic] Fixed issue with line tension bar showing on the float
-
Fixed issue with Debugger which couldn't be used in the residence
-
Fixed category for Sakura© Soukouss Blade 50S
-
Deleted "Crocodile Needlefish" from quests
-
Added new and changed some in-game SFX
-
Added new LWR 2.0 (length-weight ratio) for some fish species:
- Smallmouth bass
- Yellow perch
- Bluegill
- Largemouth bass
- Pumpkinseed
- European perch
- European bass
- Zander
- Atlantic Cod
- European flounder
- Garfish
- Mahi-Mahi
- Malabar grouper
- Giant grouper
- Roosterfish
- Red lionfish
- Yellowfin Tuna
- Yellowtail Barracuda
- Great Barracuda
- Indian threadfish
- Giant Trevally
- Grey snapper
- Tiger Shark
- Blacktip reef shark
- Sockeye salmon
- Rainbow Trout
- Atlantic salmon
- Huchen
- Brook Trout
- Brown Trout
- Sea trout
- Chum salmon
- Coho salmon
- Pink salmon
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 5 September 2022
Game Update | 0.9.05.3ea
Patchnotes via Steam Community
