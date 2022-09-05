 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 5 September 2022

Game Update | 0.9.05.3ea

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Realistic] Fixed issue with line tension bar showing on the float

  • Fixed issue with Debugger which couldn't be used in the residence

  • Fixed category for Sakura© Soukouss Blade 50S

  • Deleted "Crocodile Needlefish" from quests

  • Added new and changed some in-game SFX

  • Added new LWR 2.0 (length-weight ratio) for some fish species:

    • Smallmouth bass
    • Yellow perch
    • Bluegill
    • Largemouth bass
    • Pumpkinseed
    • European perch
    • European bass
    • Zander
    • Atlantic Cod
    • European flounder
    • Garfish
    • Mahi-Mahi
    • Malabar grouper
    • Giant grouper
    • Roosterfish
    • Red lionfish
    • Yellowfin Tuna
    • Yellowtail Barracuda
    • Great Barracuda
    • Indian threadfish
    • Giant Trevally
    • Grey snapper
    • Tiger Shark
    • Blacktip reef shark
    • Sockeye salmon
    • Rainbow Trout
    • Atlantic salmon
    • Huchen
    • Brook Trout
    • Brown Trout
    • Sea trout
    • Chum salmon
    • Coho salmon
    • Pink salmon

Open link